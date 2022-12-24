I am the king of the new school - Yaw Tog

Young Ghanaian musician, Yaw Tog

Young Ghanaian musician Yaw Tog has declared himself to be Ghana's King of New School Music.

The singer admitted to Paula Amma Broni of GhanaWeb that it's a result of the intense affection he experiences and receives every time.



“I feel the love is deep, the love is big, you get me, and I am the King of the New School, every day, every time," he disclosed.



The musician also discussed his own experiences with the year, claiming that 2022 had been like a battle zone and that he was looking forward to a better 2023.



“It was great, but this year was like a war movie, it went crazy, but next year we coming out hard,” he added.



While hoping for a good 2023, the artiste mentioned he wanted to pursue higher education but would need to earn more money.

According to Yaw Tog, music is fetching him more money, which will help him carve a better future.



“Music is my life. Music is my business, and I have gained more money from music, but I will still go back to school.



“I am the one to pay for my fees I need more money to pay my school fees. So right now it's like music and more money and we go to school,” he shared.



Having disclosed some of his plans, the ‘Aso)den’ artiste used the chance to thank the media for all they do for artistes like himself after discussing his long-term objectives.



“Shoutouts to the media, they have been supportive from day one, we are the new ones out there, the old ones have gone, they have done a lot and we appreciate them and it's our time to take over the industry and do whatever we want and we will go too for the new ones to come again.

“I don't want to say anything just that my album is dropping and just get ready next year we coming,” he added.







ADA/BOG