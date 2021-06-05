'I am the only person to get you dead on social media' – Shatta Wale warns Twene Jonas

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale and Social Commentator, Twene Jonas

• Twene Jonas has called out Shatta Wale for allegedly assaulting a road constructor

• Reports indicates that the musician and his thugs attacked a road constructor who was working on the Adjirigano road



• Shatta Wale has promised to teach Jonas some sense following his insults



Ghanaian Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale has responded to social commentator, Twene Jonas who in a recent video insulted the artiste for allegedly assaulting a road constructor with his thugs on Monday, June 1, 2021.



The controversial commentator who is noted for the use of harsh words and insults on the leadership of Ghana over what he terms as their failure to develop the country went hard on Shatta Wale.



He questioned why the Ghana Police Service has still not arrested him after publicly assaulting a road constructor, Kennedy Acquah and some of his members who were working on a stretch of road at Adjirigano in Accra.

In a post sighted by GhanaWeb Shatta Wale in response to Twene Jonas wrote: “You think you talk sense aaama..Go ask your village friends who started this on social media … I buried dem alive on this same place you are today… Don’t f**k with Shatta cuz I am the only person to get you dead on social media!!”



“Some fools think you have a life but all you do there can't get you back home cuz you frustrated so, soso gyimii nkoaaaaa. Twene Jonas your mother. In fact your father….”



He added: “Let me teach you how to use social media (SM) to make sense … village dust enter your brain abi."



Shatta Wale in an earlier video publicly rendered an apology to the said road constructor over his actions.



