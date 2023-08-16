I am very safe and sound - Stonebwoy speaks after robbery incident

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has assured fans of his safety after news reports broke of a robbery on him and his team.
As of midnight on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, reports broke that the “Nominate” hitmaker had allegedly been robbed by some unknown gunmen in Atlanta, Georgia, in the United States, after he left the popular Icebox Diamonds & Watches store, where he had acquired some packages for his family.
All attempts to reach his team and other verifiable sources proved futile after the news broke out.
Popular entertainment journalist at 3MusicTV, Olele Salvador, in a detailed post on X (formerly Twitter), described his attempts to confirm the reports. He proved that Stonebwoy and his team were indeed at the Icebox store and had left, but there were no emergency calls to the Georgia police department for an attempted robbery, nor did any businesses around the area record any robbery incidents.
At 1 a.m., in a post on X, Stonebwoy dropped an assurance of his safety and that of his team and informed fans to show up for his Atlanta show as scheduled.
“Very Safe and Sound! ATL Let’s Meet Tomorrow at The @masquerade_atl 7pm.” He posted.
Very Safe and Sound!
ATL Let’s Meet Tomorrow at The @masquerade_atl 7pm.— 1GAD (@stonebwoy) August 16, 2023
Tickets ???? https://t.co/Q65Qrf0Ggk pic.twitter.com/r6YAy6DSuf
Stonebwoy is currently in the United States for his Fifth Dimension World Tour. He has so far toured 8 out of 13 states.
ID/NOQ
- Stonebwoy robbed in US after shopping at famed diamond shop - Reports
- We need to be more intentional about ourselves - Stonebwoy
- Our system tends to vilify, sabotage people who speak on national issues – Stonebwoy
- Akufo-Addo has emboldened us to be citizens, not spectators – Stonebwoy
- Stonebwoy kicks off tour with a captivating show at Bayfront Reggae & World Music Festival in Duluth
- Read all related articles