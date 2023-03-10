I am who I am today because of Sarkodie; God used him - King Promise

King Promise

Serial hitmaker King Promise, alias KP, has eulogised rapper Sarkodie as the instrument God used to usher him into the limelight.

Frequent collaborators, the two were on stage at the packed Here at Outernet hall, London, United Kingdom, for the Sarkodie x The Composers & Friends Ghana 66th Independence Concert, Monday, March 6, 2023.



KP expressed his gratitude to Sarkodie and prayed God's blessings for the SarkCess Music mogul after their performance.



"Before I go, I hope you guys know this man put me on," the 'Thank You' hitmaker said, touching Sarkodie's shoulder.



The crowd cheered.



"There's King Promise only because there was Sarkodie," he continued.

The crowd went wild.



"He believed in me from the start when nobody knew my name. I was some boy in Nungua and God used him [to help me].



"So I want to say God bless you," he held Sarkodie by the shoulder and said.



"Fast forward, 5 years later, we're in London..." KP noted, quickly adding: "Bro, this [thing] is crazy," in an animated voice.



In another video circulating on social media, sighted by Class News' Prince Benjamin, Sark and KP were spotted at the barber's. The former was having his hair trimmed.

Slapping Sarkodie on the shoulder, affectionately, KP declared: "...has covered me, this man.



"Today, we're in London. You know, the headline. It's amazing, man."



He asked Sarkodie: "How do you feel?"



The rap superstar's quick response was: "Beautiful times."



"How do you feel? You put me on, and today, I'm out here," 5Star signee King Promise asked.

"Listen, not to brag, but I saw this happening," Sarkodie assured.



"Is it?" KP quizzed.



"Of course," Sarkodie answered. "You were never far from this."



The latest hit from the two is from Sarkodie's November 2022 album 'Jamz'; 'Labadi'.