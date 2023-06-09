I asked God why he brought me to earth because of my stature – Don Little

Ghanaian actor, Don Little

Popular Kumawood actor, Don Little, in an interview with Nana Romeo has disclosed that he once questioned God why He had created him when He [God] knew he couldn't achieve much as a result of his petit size.

Don Little claims he made the utterances while he was having a hard time in life, but he now regrets saying them.



In the video which was shared by Zionfelix, he explained that he couldn't make ends meet at a point n his life and didn’t even know what his next meal will be. He noted that he had no place to lay his head adding that he felt abandoned which made him speak ill of God.



“Just because God created me this way, there was a time I spoke against him that I regret my actions. I was very angry at God because when it felt as if the world was against me, He wasn’t there for me when He was aware of my struggles.



"I didn’t have a place to stay, not to talk about food. So, I asked God why he created me when he knew I could do nothing. Then if that is the case, why don’t you take my life? This also shows that you are no God but rather a liar”, he explained.



According to Don Little, after his heartfelt conversation with God, things turned around for the better for him. Thus whenever things in his life go wrong, he is tempted to repeat those words to God because he has realised that whenever he speaks negatively about God, things start to go his way.

“Anytime things do not go well for me, I remember some of the words I said to God. I sometimes think of repeating such behaviour again because I have realised that anytime I am broke and I get angry at God he comes to my aid," he added.



The actor, however, stated that he wouldn't want to go through that tangent again because he appreciates how far God has brought him.



Watch the video below:





