I became a pump attendant so my young siblings could be cared for - Endurance

Ghanaian dancer, Endurance

Ghanaian dancer, Endurance Dzigbordi Dedzo, popularly known as Endurance Grand, has opened up about the sacrifices she made for her family.

Speaking on "The Delay Show" with Deloris Frimpong Manso, Endurance shared the challenging circumstances that led her to quit her education to ensure her younger siblings could receive an education.



According to her, after she completed high school, her family faced a severe financial crisis, prompting her to make the difficult decision to prioritize her siblings' education over her own.



"After I completed secondary school, my family experienced a financial crisis. We were three kids plus myself, so four. My mom used to work in a daycare," she shared.



However, tragedy struck in 2015 when her father passed away, leaving the responsibility of caring for the family on the shoulders of her mother, her elder sister, and herself.



"My dad was also in the picture supporting, but around 2015, he passed away. So it fell on my mom, my elder sister, and myself to take care of the family. I had to step down for my younger siblings to go to school," she explained.

Endurance Grand added that to support the family, she started working as a pump attendant at a filling station in Ho and stayed there for two years.



"I worked at a Goil filling station in Ho as a pump attendant for two years. I was around 20 years old," she shared.



During this challenging period, Endurance mentioned that she had discovered her passion for dance and engaged in it solely for personal enjoyment rather than as a means of earning an income.



"I had not found dance at that time, but I was doing it for fun. I wasn't using it to earn money at that time," she disclosed.



ADA/OGB