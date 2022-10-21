I became a star shortly after my girlfriend aborted my baby - LilWin

Years before actor Kwadwo Nkansah LilWin rose to fame, he struggled to make ends meet in his hometown, Ahenkro Kwaman, in the Ashanti Region.

The love of his life at the time also gave up on him by aborting a child she was carrying for Kwadwo after her family influenced her to let him go and focus on her education.



The famous Kumawood actor in an interview with blogger Zionfelix said that his girlfriend went ahead to terminate the pregnancy without his consent but shortly after that, he rose from grass to riches.



According to him, her ex-lover deeply regretted her actions and wished she hadn't terminated the pregnancy.



"I have suffered greatly in life. I quite remember back in Kwaman when I hadn't become a star. The woman I was with at that time got pregnant for me and I wanted the child so I informed my family but the lady's family turned me down. They claimed she had to further her education. They insisted I gave her money to abort the pregnancy. I rejected it however their sister disobeyed my wishes and went ahead to abort it. I wasn't even aware. Now, look at me, a great star. It didn't take long for me to become a star," he recalled.

The actor, singer and CEO of Great Minds International School further admonished people not to look down on any individual in their lowest moments adding that God can choose to change the life story within a twinkle of an eye.



"Such is life, you can block your blessing if care isn't taken. You shouldn't judge a book by its cover. The one that you look down upon can become a great personality. I was rejected by many including the town I was born into. It is just because I didn't have good looks and also, I was broke at that time," LilWin disclosed in the interview monitored by GhanaWeb.







