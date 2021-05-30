I began dating married men at age 13 - Lady tells how her father influenced her lifestyle

Beautician, Afua Baawuah aka Cece Bentil has revealed that she began dating married men at the age of thirteen, stating that her father 'spoilt’ her.

Speaking on SVTV Africa with DJ Nyaami, Ama indicated that even though she experienced life at a young age, her father worshipped her because he always wanted a girl.



"My father wanted a girl so badly so I was his favourite. He did everything for me even though he didn't have much. So I liked that lifestyle and it influenced the kind of men I dated.



"I would not say they (married men) spoilt me with money but my dad showed me, thought me a lot and exposed me to a good lifestyle,” she said.



She added that even though the men are married, she did not see any problem or had any issues with their families.

"I was very comfortable dating the married men because I won't harm or confront his family until there is a reason to. I tell them to let their wives know that we are dating else I might visit her one day,” she revealed.



