I built my four-bedroom house within a year with Snapchat money - Dulcie Boateng

Social media influencer, popularly known as 'Queen of Snapchat,' Dulcie Boateng, has disclosed that she constructed her four-bedroom house solely with the earnings she amassed from her activities on Snapchat.

The young social media influencer made this revelation during an interview with popular Ghanaian TV host, Deloris Frimpong Manso (Delay) on the Delay Show.



According to Dulcie, the construction of her residence was completed within one year, funded entirely by the proceeds from her Snapchat account, which includes sales and ambassadorial deals.



When pressed by Delay to confirm the legitimacy of her income source and whether she engages in any other illegal activities, Dulcie maintained that Snapchat is her primary and only source of income.



Read an excerpt of their conversation below:



Delay: When did you build your house?



Dulcie: In 2019.

Delay: How many rooms does your house have?



Dulcie: It's a four-bedroom house.



Delay: Is it a storey building?



Dulcie: No, I built a short one first…



Delay: How many rooms are in the short one?



Dulcie: That is four but I wanted to build another one but my mum said the kind of work I am doing is not advisable, because I wouldn’t need a workspace because if I wanted a workspace, I just put everything in one and I can use that land for something that can bring in money

Delay: So, you bought the land in 2019, to build your house?



Dulcie: No, I didn’t buy the land; it was from my grandmother.



Delay: She gave you the land to build on?



Dulcie: Yes.



Delay: What work did you do to build the house?



Dulcie: Snapchat work.

Delay: Are you the only person on Snapchat?



Dulcie: No, obviously not.



Delay: Why is it that others on Snapchat haven't been able to build a house? I'm sure you built yours within a year.



Dulcie: I did.







AM/AE

