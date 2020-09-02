Entertainment

I called Kuami Eugene on the day of VGMA, assured him God will give his heart desires - Mum reacts

Kuami Eugene with his mother

Mother of Kuami Eugene after winning the most prestigious award in the history of Ghana Music, The Artiste of the Year, gave an account on how she felt after her son Kuami Eugene was adjudged the artiste of the year.

Kuami Amoah, the 23-year-old musician took the whole of Ghana by surprise when he won the award over big acts like Sarkodie, Medikal, Kofi Kinaata, and a few others.



His mum, speaking on a phone conversation with Abeikau Santana mentioned that she called Kuami on the day of the VGMA to assure him that God will give him all his heart desires and that he was going to walk home victorious.



She also thanked all his fans for the immense love and contributions towards his career; she also did not forget to appreciate the love and support by his record label Lynx Entertainment for how far they have groomed him into the artiste he is now.

