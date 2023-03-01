I can't date a man who likes food - Nana Aba Anamoah

Media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has opened up about her most undesirable characteristics of a man she would rather not date.
According to the General Manager of GHOne, any man who is a foodie who will always leave her kitchen and fridge empty is also a red flag she will never ignore.
“There are people who will just sit down and consume a big loaf of bread because it’s in front of them… It’s a serious thing.
“You must eat in moderate portions don’t sit down and consume three balls of kenkey it’s a red flag for me because this person you’ll cook every time,” Anamaoh laid out her specs during an appearance on Joy FM on “Red Flags in Relationships.
“A man who expects you to do things he sees on adult websites is a very serious red flag. You can never satisfy such a person” she added.
