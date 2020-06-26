Entertainment

I can always go out and get other kids if my wife is not ready- John Dumelo

On a scale of 1- 10, actor cum politician John Dumelo says he places himself at 8 when it comes to being a good father.

In light of that perhaps, John says he is looking at having at least three to four kids.



Speaking in an interview with KOD in his show dubbed KOD Meets, Dumelo revealed that marriage and fatherhood have generally changed him.



According to him, he is now very responsible because he is at that phase in his life where it is no longer about just him but his immediate nuclear family as well.



When asked about the number of children he wishes to have, John said he would love to have three or four and if madam is not okay with it, he can always go out and have more and by that, he means to adopt.

John evidently has a busy schedule but he says he does his best to be there and have moments with his son.



John Jnr better make room for his siblings…



Watch the full interview below;





