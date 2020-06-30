Entertainment

I can buy 2020 Range Rover today if I want – Tracey Boakye brags

Ghanaian actress/producer, Tracey Boakye has disclosed how well-endowed she is.

In a chat with Zion Felix, the ‘Baby Mama’ producer divulged how God is blessing her.



She said after giving birth to two kids, God’s blessing upon her life has been increased and she doesn’t think it would cease—as He continues to bless her.



Tracey Boakye revealed she can buy 2020 Range Rover anytime she wants if that’s what she decides to use her money for.



She also talked about her achievements in life at her age.



The outspoken movie maker boasted of owing a five-bedroom mansion at East Legon.

She bemoaned on people who envy and tag others who are reaping from their hard work.



Tracey Boakye advised the youth to invest their monies and stop flaunting what they acquired on social media.



Watch the video below.





