0
Menu
Entertainment

I can fill the stadium - DJ Azonto slams Wizkid's concert in Accra

DJ Azonto Ghanaian Amapiano sensation, DJ Azonto

Tue, 13 Dec 2022 Source: GNA

Rising Ghanaian Amapiano sensation DJ Azonto says he can do better than Wizkid by filling up the Accra Sports Stadium to its rafters.

The Nigerian Afrobeat icon has been in the news after failing to show up for the "Wizkid Live in Accra" concert last Saturday.

According to the "Fa Ne Fom," hitmaker, he is one of the artistes who could fill the stadium after low numbers turned up for last Saturday's concert.

"I can do better than Wizkid by filling up the stadium. I am one of the biggest artistes in the country currently, and I have the numbers to fill the stadium.

"It is obvious Wizkid didn't show up for the concert because of the low numbers that turned up, and for me, I am very disappointed in him," he said.

However, Wizkid has apologised for his inability to perform, saying that production and security issues prevented him from thrilling patrons at the event.

DJ Azonto, on the other hand, is expected to host one of the biggest concerts in Accra on Christmas Day at Kwashieman Park.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Leaked audio tape of Asiedu Nketiah reveals NDC went to court without figures
Ato Essien pleads guilty, convicted on his own plea
NDC Polls: I have no choice; I’ll work with whoever delegates elect – Mahama
Bagbin becoming a tyrant, wants to turn parliament into a palace - Muntaka
Court remands Bukom Banku and his son over stabbing
‘I want to be president for only four years, challenge me’ – Ken Agyapong
Sam George slams US Ambassador to Ghana
I will pay for the printing of albums for all 275 constituency delegates - Alan
Caprice robbery incident: Two shot dead, one arrested - Police
My husband maltreated me - Nayas