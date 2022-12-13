I can fill the stadium - DJ Azonto slams Wizkid's concert in Accra

Ghanaian Amapiano sensation, DJ Azonto

Source: GNA

Rising Ghanaian Amapiano sensation DJ Azonto says he can do better than Wizkid by filling up the Accra Sports Stadium to its rafters.

The Nigerian Afrobeat icon has been in the news after failing to show up for the "Wizkid Live in Accra" concert last Saturday.



According to the "Fa Ne Fom," hitmaker, he is one of the artistes who could fill the stadium after low numbers turned up for last Saturday's concert.



"I can do better than Wizkid by filling up the stadium. I am one of the biggest artistes in the country currently, and I have the numbers to fill the stadium.

"It is obvious Wizkid didn't show up for the concert because of the low numbers that turned up, and for me, I am very disappointed in him," he said.



However, Wizkid has apologised for his inability to perform, saying that production and security issues prevented him from thrilling patrons at the event.



DJ Azonto, on the other hand, is expected to host one of the biggest concerts in Accra on Christmas Day at Kwashieman Park.