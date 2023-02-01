8
I can get a natural feel, why settle for latex? – Osofo Kyiriabosom on condom use

Wed, 1 Feb 2023

Rev. Christian Andrew Awuni, popularly known as Osofo Kyiriabosom, has hinted that he will impose a ban on the usage of condoms if he becomes the President of Ghana.

The leader and founder of the Ghana Movement Union, made the comments when he appeared on Atinka TV’s “Agenda Show” hosted by Speaker Nana Yaw Fianko on Tuesday.

According to the pastor turned politician, the use of condoms promotes promiscuity and immorality.

He added that the resources could be channeled into more beneficial ventures.

Source: atinkaonline.com
