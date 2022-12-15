I can imagine how hard suicide victims must have fought to stay happy - Lydia Forson

Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson

In a shocking piece of news that broke the internet, a popular American dancer, tWitch, was found dead in a hotel from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Following the dancer's passing, Lydia Forson posted on Twitter her reflections on what she thinks every time she learns about someone who has committed suicide.



She said that she can envision how difficult it must be for cheerful individuals to maintain their optimism each day of their life, as well as how lonely it must have been for them.



“Every time I read about suicide all I can think of is how hard the person must have fought to stay happy and how alone they must have felt.



“Sending light to everyone going through it mentally, it’s not easy,” she tweeted on December 14, 2022.



Stephen Boss, also known by his stage as DJ tWitch, was said to have died on December 14, 2022, at a Los Angeles hotel. Media outlets report that he reportedly killed himself and was declared dead at the scene.



According to TMZ, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, who gained notoriety on the Ellen DeGeneres program's wife, Allison Holker hurried to an LAPD station on Tuesday, distraught at her husband's apparent departure from the house without his car.

His wife alerted the authorities because that was uncharacteristic of him, and shortly after that, emergency medical services were called to a hotel in Los Angeles.



Stephen was discovered at the same hotel, seemingly dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.





