I can never be cheated by event organisers – Ohemaa Mercy brags

Gospel musician Ohemaa Mercy

Ghanaian Gospel singer and songwriter Ohemaa Mercy known in private life as Mercy Twum-Ampofo has said it is not possible for event organizers to cheat her considering the kind of management team she has, unlike other artistes.

According to her, it has been difficult for people who work with her especially event organizers and the media to cheat her because there has always been a proper laid down processes put in place by her management in contracting her to perform at an event.



“If you call the kind of processes you would be taken through before I will go for a programme then everything is set. So for me, I have not experienced that”. Ohemaa Mercy said this in an interview with Kumasi-based Pure FM monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



She also said she has not had any disappointment in her career both with the media and event organizers.

Unlike other Gospel Musicians who have complained about how some pastors and churches do not pay them well, Ohemaa Mercy has said otherwise.



To her, working with the church has always been good especially when it comes to paying her after performing.