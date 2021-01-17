I can never be friends with a coward like Burna Boy – Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale

Award-winning Dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah known popularly as Shatta Wale has told Burna Boy that they can never be friends again after the display of cowardice by the Nigerian music star.

According to him, he has been friends with the Nigerian Super Star for some time now but he [Burna Boy] has in recent times not been looking for him.



But grapevine information Shatta Wale gathered indicates that the Nigerian Dancehall artiste has told his friends that Shatta Wale bragged on national TV that he holds Burna Boy down when he comes to Ghana hence the Nigerian’s decision to give him space.



In an Instagram rant to start the year, Shatta Wale was shocked that Burna Boy could not confront him as a man a went around telling people what he (Shatta Wale) has done to him.

He indicated that if not music and money which will bring them closer, he will not want to associate with Burna Boy because the Nigerian is a coward and not bold to address issues like he portrays in public.



To Shatta Wale, he commands battalions and will not waste time becoming friends with an individual who cannot address issues when they come up but hide behind friends to complain.



Shatta Wale in 2017 released Hossana which became one of the biggest songs in Ghana and even in Africa.