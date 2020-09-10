Entertainment

I can never join the NPP – Rex Omar

Ghanaian musician, Rex Omar

Head of Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO), Rex Omar, has said that it will be impossible for him to join the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Following the launch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) election 2020 manifesto, Rex Omar was appointed the spokesperson for the manifesto in respect to the bit relating to the Creative Arts industry.



Because of the aforementioned appointment, Rex speaking in an interview with Okatakyie Kwame Afrifa-Mensah on Happy FM’s Epa Hoa Daben show said “I have been a card-bearing member of the NDC since 1992. My father was a member of CPP which I followed suit but now CPP is down. If I look at the things CPP was doing it seems NDC is the party replicating that, taking into account their social-democratic stance and idealogy, I can’t join NPP”.



Rex Omar revealed that “The NPP ideology and behaviour doesn’t go well with my spirit. Their history, where they are coming from among other things is the reason why I can never join them. The NPP is like an elite party more like republicans and I believe everyone must have equal opportunity to succeed in life. A reason I joined the NDC.”

However, as the December 2020 Election is around the corner and Ghana’s political atmosphere is getting tensed, a term ‘Papa No’ which has been birthed from Tracey Boakye and MzBel’s fight over a married man has gained attention on social media following speculations that it is linked to a top Ghanaian politician.



Fanatics of both major parties have been bringing their creativity to bear to link the ‘Papa No’ term to influential political figures for political benefits. However, the legendary Ghanaian singer twisted the term to compose a campaign song for NDC’s John Dramani Mahama.



The ‘Abiba’ hitmaker, NDC, titled his song, ‘Papa Nono’ which when translated from Twi, means ‘the good one’. In the song, Rex highlights the achievements of John Mahama’s administration, to label him as the good one.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.