'I can no longer visit my family' - US-based Ghanaian gay journalist on LGBT+ Bill

Ignatius Annor, a US-based Ghanaian journalist who identifies as gay, has reacted to the recent passage of the anti-Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT+) Bill by Ghana's parliament.

Annor, who came out years ago about his sexual status, wrote in a February 29 post on X (formerly Twitter) about how disoriented he felt when he heard of the news and had to work on the story for his outfit, Voice of America English Service.



"My heart started to beat super fast, and my body began to tremble," he narrated as he sought and was granted the day off to deal with the overflow of emotions.



He expressed a part of the Bill that left him personally frustrated aside from the worry that it gave him and the entire same-sex community back home.



Annor is worried that he cannot visit his family back home because of the law.



He wrote: "And, most personal to me is the lost opportunity to visit my family. Here's what I know: living in truth is the most powerful tool one has. Leah, Deirdre, Marine, and Todd, I thank you for the outpouring of love and support. They meant so much to me," his February 29, 2024 post on X read.



The Bill currently proscribes LGBT activities and criminalises their promotion, advocacy and funding.

Persons caught in these acts would be subjected to six months to a three-year jail term, with promoters and sponsors bearing a three to five-year jail term.



The Bill would now require presidential assent to come into force.



Read his full post below:



Wednesday, February 28. I had finished producing a video story for socials and saw the news of Ghana's passage of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill online. My heart started to beat super fast, and my body began to tremble.



It was four hours into my shift, and now I couldn't focus. I felt my eyes beginning to well up while working on this breaking news. I picked my sunglasses and put them on. I hurried into the boss' office after wiping the parts my glasses couldn't hide.



I requested to take the rest of the day off, citing personal reasons. Kate, Hayde, thank you for holding me in my most vulnerable state. In that moment, I felt the pain of every Ghanaian yearning to be themselves in truth.

And, most personal to me is the lost opportunity to visit my family. Here's what I know, living in truth is the most powerful tool one has. Leah, Deirdre, Marine, and Todd, I thank you for the outpouring of love and support. They meant so much to me.



