‘I can stay in a room with 5 girls without touching them’ – Shatta Wale

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale

Multiple award-winning dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has said he loves girls.

He said his love for girls is not in a “bad way”.



Even though the controversial dancehall artiste did not expressly explain what he meant by “not loving girls in a bad way”, he explains it is possible for him to sleep with girls under the same roof without getting intimate with them.



He would rather engage them in fun activities like swimming, he said.

The ladies, he said, also love his company because of his jovial persona – cracking jokes for them to laugh about.



On his love life, he said “I am very loyal” and that when he says he loves a woman, he means it.



Shatta Wale disclosed his kind of lady as “a lady with brains”, clarifying he is attracted to outspoken women.