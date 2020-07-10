Entertainment

I can’t be broken by my divorce – Joyce Blessing declares

Gospel singer, Joyce Blessing

Popular Gospel musician Joyce Blessing has made a bold declaration that she will not allow her collapsed marriage to sway her focus in life, and destroy her career.

The musician recently experienced a bitter divorce with her husband, who also doubled as her manager.



Though the fallouts from the divorce were unfortunate, the musician has still been releasing songs nonetheless and granting interviews at regular interviews.

Speaking in an interview on GBC Radio Central, she said;



“Someone might choose to go on a musical break after such a divorce but I’m different so I have decided to put all that behind me and rather focus on God because the Bible entreats us to give thanks to God whatever situation we find ourselves”.

