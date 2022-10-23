I can't be monogamous - Blaqbonez

Fast-rising Nigerian rapper Emeka Akumefule

Fast-rising Nigerian rapper Emeka Akumefule better known by his stage as Blaqbonez has sparked emotions online with a recent comment about monogamy and polygamy.

The musician said during an interview with the Beatz 99.9fm's Osi Sauve that he couldn't be monogamous because of the number of beautiful women he sees daily on TikTok and Instagram.



Blaqbonez said he can't deceive himself and wouldn't want to portray the popular notion of being one woman person. He said if he dared try to pursue the monogamous lifestyle, he would die sad.



Emeka, during the interview, was asked if looks and body shape were of high priority to him when he sought out feminine companionship than a true positive mentality connection.



Blaqbones noted that as a man, looks and body shape are the first things that attract him to a woman before any other thing.

