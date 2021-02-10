I can’t beef Teephlow, he’s not on my level - Medikal fires shots

Medikal and Teephlow

AMG rapper Medikal has fired more shots at Phlowducation rapper Teephlow after calling him “Ofui” for name-dropping him in a video advising upcoming artistes.

The two artistes have been engaged in a Twitter back and forth a few hours ago and the situation is getting out of hand as Medikal keeps going hard at Teephlow.



After MDK called him “Ofui” Teephlow took to Twitter to let him know that there is no need to be talking plenty. He added that if the “Undertaker Flow” rapper wants a beef, he is ready for him.



Responding to Teephlow, Medikal said he cannot pay him to beef with him and he has stop doing charity too. He added that the last time he beefed with a rapper, it was Strongman and if he has to beef with someone again, it must be someone higher than Strongman, and not Teephlow.

He further mocked Teephlow of not having a hit song since he got featured on Sarkodie’s Trumpet with other rappers.



