I can’t continue with film work due to my anxiety — Nollywood actor Ray Emodi

Mon, 24 Jul 2023 Source: myxyzonline.com
Nollywood actor Ray Emodi recently revealed his ongoing struggle with anxiety, which has led him to temporarily step away from working on films.
In an Instagram post, he disclosed that he has been receiving treatment for anxiety since 2015 and now requires avoiding stress to manage his condition better. Due to serious symptoms, he has decided to take a break from film work for the foreseeable future.
Emodi expressed gratitude to his fans for their support and understanding during this challenging time. He is currently undergoing treatment at Synapse, a medical establishment in Abuja.
Anxiety is a common mental health condition that can manifest as excessive worry, nervousness, and physical symptoms like headaches and muscle tension
Source: myxyzonline.com
Related Articles:
- ‘Aseda’ is my fastest hit song – Nacee admits
- You can make $4,000 in less than 10 minutes from playing musical instruments – Mizter Okyere
- I thought it was a joke when Donald Trump invited me – Mizter Okyere
- Relying on Nigerian, South African beats doesn’t make Ghanaian producers whack – Fox Beat
- You can’t be a gospel singer but live like a secular artiste – Selina Boateng
- Read all related articles