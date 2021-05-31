I can’t date a Ghanaian woman, too much momo demands – MC Dementor

Columbian singer, MC Dementor

Apart from staying faithful to his girlfriend, the Columbian singer expressed his displeasure at the constant money demands from Ghanaian women.

MC Dementor revealed why he has not settled with a Ghanaian woman during all these years of visits to Ghana on Zylofone FM.



According to him, once the knowing-me-knowing-you starts, the money demands start.



He said, “I had one, but you are staying with a girl, and you want to sleep with the girl, she will say bring me 200cedis.”



He mentioned that this attitude is disorienting because these girls are smart and educated. He questioned if their numerous financial problems were due to the lack of financial education in schools.

He said that Columbian women are the opposite of Ghanaian women. According to him, a Colombian woman has her own money, which she contributes to the relationship.



His failed relationship with the Ghanaian lady was two years ago. And for now, he wants to stay faithful to his girlfriend in Columbia, so no more Ghanaian women.



