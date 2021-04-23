I can't even afford a 20gh textbook for my son - Shoemaker shares story

Source: SVTV Africa

Father of 4, Ofosu Gyan has shared his predicament with SVTV Africa; stating that he cannot afford a 20-cedis-textbook for his son in SHS.

According to him, he lost his wife 15 years ago, soon after his last child was born. As a result, life has been a difficult task.



Ofosu is a cobbler at Aburi in the Eastern region of Ghana. On a good day, Ofosu makes 15 to 20 Ghana cedis.



"My last born is in senior high school at the moment, thanks to Nana Addo. But I'm unable to buy a 20 cedi textbook for him. I've promised to send the money at the end of this week," he told the host of Daily Hustle, DJ Nyaami.

Mr Gyan hopes to set up a kiosk by the roadside to reduce the trek due to his age. Even though Mr Gyan has very little to take care of his family, he has not lost hope as he continues to work daily to make his children’s lives better.



