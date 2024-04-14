I can't find my phone! - Wendy Shay cries out after Nkwanta show

Ghanaian musician Wendy Shay

Popular Ghanaian artiste Wendy Shay has announced that her phone has gone missing after her recent performance.

The songstress took to social media to report that her iPhone 14 Pro Max went missing after the event in Duayaw Nkwanta, Ahafo Region, on April 12.



Addressing the Duayaw Nkwanta community on her Facebook handle, she shared, "Duayaw Nkwanta youth, it was all love and fun last night but I couldn’t find my iPhone 14PRO Max with a customised Enigma cover after my performance."



She further issued a public appeal for the return of her phone, promising a reward for the individual who would safely return it.



"I want to believe it was not stolen so anyone who finds it for me should call 0242788306 and will be rewarded. Thank you," she added.

View the post below.







