I can’t leave Ghana; this country is sweet - Lebanese engineer reveals

Lebanese engineer born in Ghana, Christopher Mensah with DJ Nyami

Lebanese engineer born in Ghana, Christopher Mensah, has stated that he would readily decline an offer to work abroad because “Ghana is sweet.”

In a chat on Daily Hustle on SVTV Africa, Christopher indicated that Ghana is the home he knows, and he will not leave for another country regardless of the offer.



The host of Daily Hustle, DJ Nyaami, quizzed him on whether opportunities are available in Ghana, and he said, “of course, Ghana is sweet. I can’t leave. Even if I get a job offer abroad, I won’t go.”



“Freedom. You won’t get it anywhere else. Everybody is one with everybody. Everyone is a brother. You won’t get that anywhere else,” he said



Moreover, Christopher mentioned that he does not fault the Ghanaian youth for leaving Ghana because “they don’t see the opportunities here. They are used to it. They see it every day. I know many people who have left but came back running because of hardships there. Home is home.”

Born to Lebanese parents, Christopher indicated that his family has been living in Ghana since ‘Gold Coast’ and holds one nationality; Ghanaian.



Christopher Mensah is an Elevator and Escalator Engineer. He has been working in the field for over a decade. Christopher revealed that he has no formal education in the occupation but received onsite training.



