I can’t survive without music which is in my DNA – Wendy Shay

Songstress Wendy Shay

Rufftown Records signee, Wendy Shay, has said that she has been able to stay in the music industry with good music because music is in her Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA).

According to her, she was born right into a family of great musicians which also got her to develop an interest in singing at her tender age.



Speaking on Kantaka TV in an interview, Wendy Shay made a long list of great musicians in her family including the 'King of Music' Nana Ampadu as her grandfather.



“Nana Ampadu is my grandfather from my father's side and my grandfather on my father’s side was also a musician," she revealed.

Wendy Shay continued the list saying: “my mother is a musician, my auntie whom I stayed with is also a musician and she was the one who taught me how to harmonize voice”, Wendy Say said.



According to her, having all these great musicians around her in the early part of her life also made her develop an interest in music at a younger age.