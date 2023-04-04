I can't watch the video I recorded when I was depressed - Funny Face

Ghanaian comedian, Funny Face

Ghanaian comedian Funny Face has opened up about his struggle with mental health and how it has affected his life.

Speaking on Hitz FM, he revealed feeling shy and embarrassed when watching videos of himself during that time, calling out for help from friends and family.



He emphasized the importance of taking mental health seriously in Ghana and around the world.



“When I sit back and I watch some of the videos, I feel shy about it…I cannot even watch them. That is why we have to take mental health seriously in this country,” he said.



In the past, Funny Face faced backlash from the public after launching vicious attacks on people he felt were a threat to his success, including his friend Emmanuel Adebayor and the mother of his children, Vanessa.



However, his family was able to get him the help he needed by taking him to a psychiatric hospital, where he received care and treatment from the nurses.

During his stay, Funny Face learned to control his emotions and became more aware of his mental health.



“Now I control my emotions. Unless I don’t see them. They told me I don’t have a problem but I should focus on my emotions” he added.



He shared that the nurses urged him to focus on himself to get better and that he now controls his emotions unless he sees them.



He stressed the need for people to take mental health seriously and the significant impact it can have on one's life and those around them.



ADA/BB