I capitalize on the fact that I look good in a suit - Rapper EL

Ghanaian rapper, EL, has good taste for fashion and it almost seems he can never go wrong with his choice of outfit at public events.

This year's Vodafone Ghana Music Awards was graced by the rapper who put together the latest male fashion, one that made him stand out.



He rocked a custom-tailored suit which he admitted is his best look on any given day. It was complimented with a black Fedora hat.



When Paula Amma Broni caught up with EL, she named him as one of the best-dressed celebrities for the night.



The rapper's response to the big question "What inspires you look?" was that he looks dapper in a suit.



"Basically I have very good people around me who advise me on what's odd and what looks good on me. Apparently, I look good in a suit, so that is one of the things I love to capitalize on. I just have good people around me," EL told GhanaWeb.



Spoiler alert, the lady's man who turned heads and became a subject of conversation on social media after the main awards confirmed that he is set to tie the knot this year.

"Very very soon, maybe one of these rings will move from this finger to this (ring) finger," he smiled.



Watch the video below:









OPD/BB