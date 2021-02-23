I charge more than GHC10,000 for a feature – Fameye discloses

Ghanaian singer, Fameye

After working so hard to become one of the people’s favourite artistes in Ghana, Fameye has disclosed how much he charges per feature.

Speaking in an interview with ZionFelix on the ‘Uncut Show’, the ‘Notin I Get’ singer revealed that he charges more than GHS 10,000 for a feature.



Fameye was not ready to mention the exact amount he charges—but he mentioned GHS 10,000 as the range.



Stunned about the amount, ZionFelix stated that he is very rich.



Replying to Zion’s remark, Fameye stated he invests back the money into his craft.

The rising musician reiterated the need to set certain standards for his career.



Fameye added that he has to increase the budget of his music videos periodically for the best quality.



Watch the full interview below.



