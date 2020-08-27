Entertainment

I chased M.anifest for 3 years for a feature – Fameye reveals

Musician Fameye and M.anifest

Fast-rising Ghanaian musician, Fameye has revealed how long it took for him to have M.anifest on a song.

Speaking at the listening session of his ‘Greater’ album which was covered by Zionfelix.net, Fameye disclosed he chased M.anifest for about three years.



While trying to work on one piece with the popular rapper, Fameye said they live at a close area but he didn’t have it easy to work with him.



Without giving up, the ‘Notin I Get’ singer stated that M.anifest finally asked him to meet him after he kept on pushing to have a collaboration with him.

Fameye recounted preparing to meet M.anifest at a studio located at Ashaley Botwe. According to him, he went along with a beat for the work to be completed easily.



Watch the video below.





