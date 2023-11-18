I come to shows when I want to, you can't force me - Medikal

Rapper, Medikal

Popular Ghanaian rapper, Samuel Adu Frimpong, also known as Medikal has stated that he is not bothered by any pressure from the up-and-coming rappers.

He sees his journey as a solid foundation from scratch, and those who know his story understand why he's confident about his position.



“It's a journey, people who know me and know my story understand why I am here because I started from scratch and the foundation has always been solid. So I will never be concerned about the new cats coming up,” he said.



In addition to his music, Medikal emphasized that he's not just selling tunes; he's showcasing a lifestyle. Thus, he is selective when it comes to shows, if he doesn't feel like it, he won't show up.



However, he made it clear that being paid doesn't mean he'll tolerate disrespect; he decides when and where he shows up.



“I'm not just selling music, I am selling a lifestyle, I want you to understand that I have money. I am not just a regular rapper. I decide the shows I want to come to; I don't care about the money.



"If I don't feel like it, I won't come. I choose to go to where I want to go to. But I let people know that you can't disrespect me just because you’ve paid me, I choose to come when I want to," he said.

