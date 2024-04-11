'I concealed Fella’s tattoo to save my next relationship' – Medikal

Medikal has announced that he and his wife, Fella Makafui, are currently seperated

Ghanaian rapper, Medikal, has disclosed why he concealed the tattoo of his wife, Fella Makafui, on his arm.

Earlier, in a viral video, Medikal was spotted without Fella Makafui's name which was initially inscribed on his arm.



The rapper covered his wife's name with thick black ink after announcing their separation on social media.



However, shedding more light on his decision during an interview with 3Music, Medikal indicated that he did not 'yank off' the tattoo for the fun of it.



According to Medikal, he intends to protect his next relationship and avoid petty fights that might 'spring up' from having a tattoo of his supposed ex, Fella.

“I don’t want to be f*cking my new girl and she will be seeing my baby mama’s name on my hands,” he said.



