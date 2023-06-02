1
‘I constantly check up on the Mentor contestant, he is now my friend’ – Abiana clarifies

Fri, 2 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian musician cum TV3 Mentor guest judge, Abiana, has stated that she constantly checks up on the gentleman who experienced her ‘harsh critique’ during the TV3 Mentor XI auditions.

According to Abiana, she is still in touch with the young man, adding that she calls to check on him regularly.

Earlier in October 2022, Abiana was trending back-to-back, over a viral video where she was seen during the Mentor X1 auditions, sacking a contestant for poor performance.

The singer was thoroughly trolled on social media, amidst scores of insults and attacks when that particular video went viral.

But speaking with Talkertainment show host, Elsie Lamar, the ‘Adun le’ hitmaker said the young man is now her friend.

She said they have since the ordeal, established a good relationship.

“I still check up on the guy. He is like my friend. We are cool and when I don’t hear from him, I call him. I always ask, Kofi Kell, how are you? Are you okay?” she stated.

Abiana said this while squashing claims that she isn’t a nice person.

“Yeah. So, it’s not as if I am not a nice person.”

