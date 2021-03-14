I could have ended up as junky on the streets - Black Prophet

Black Prophet, Musician

Afro Roots Rock Reggae artiste Black Prophet says he would have been a nuisance to society if not for God.

Recounting his difficult days, he said he could have ended u as a junky (drug addict) or a lawbreaker on the streets of Accra.



Speaking exclusively to DJ Slash on Rainbow Radio Entertainment on Rainbow Radio 87.5fm, he recounted how he had to struggle on the streets of Accra.



According to him, some of his friends are currently in prison serving jail terms for various crimes, with others dead.



He said he would only appreciate God for transforming his life despite the negative challenges that confronted him.



His father, he noted, died when he [Black Prophet] was a year-old.

The life he explained was not an easy one, but all is now history.



Black Prophet released his debut solo album No Pain No Gain in February 1998 with his backing band, the Thunder Strike.



It was not until the release of Legal Stranger in 2003 that the musician gained the national spotlight.



He has worked and collaborated with various international reggae artists including Rita Marley, Pliers, Don Carlos, Yellowman, Steel Pulse, Lucky Dube, Alpha Blondy, Buju Banton and Dean Fraser, who produced the song called “Good Feeling” the highlight of Black Prophet’s 17-track, 2011 album ‘Tribulations.’ The album features a duet with reggae icon Capleton.