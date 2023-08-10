'I could never be Jesus even if I tried' - Tonto Dikeh speaks on her imperfections

Nigerian Actress, Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actress cum politician, Tonto Dikeh, has opened up on her shortcomings.

Expressing via her Instagram page, the mother of one stated that no matter how hard she tries, she would never be as perfect as Jesus.



Tonto Dikeh admitted that she isn't perfect and didn't profess to be, adding that she is just a young woman who is still thriving and developing.



“I am not perfect. I don’t claim to be. I could never be Jesus even if I tried. I am just a girl growing, glowing. I am just a girl growing, glowing. Happy Living and just God’s radical baby”.



Tonto Dikeh's was heavily blamed for her failed marriage and other failed relationships witnessed on social media.



See netizens' reactions below

calistaokoronkwo: "Fresh like today’s bread"



hildabaci: "Beautiful"



official_ifeomanwaocha"



joshrealboi: "With her fine set of teeth"



queensluxurystoree: "You do no wrong in my eyes …….fav my proud Rivers sister…..Her Excellency I greet you specially"

cocosherie: "The skin is skinning fav video"



bibichristophers: "This my madam … why soo fine like this"



