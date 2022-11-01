I couldn’t sleep the entire night - Stonebwoy as he consoles Davido

Nigerian singer, Davido hanging out with Stonebwoy

Ghanaian dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, has issued some words of comfort to his friend, Davido, following the news of the death of his son.

The dancehall artiste, who is still struggling to grasp the sad news, said he couldn’t sleep all night.



“I couldn’t sleep the whole night. Why? How?” He wrote on Instagram.



The Activate hitmaker, however, seized the opportunity to pray for the couple in these turbulent times.



He pleaded with God to restore their happiness and also strengthen their bond.



“God comfort and strengthen their hearts. Let this heavily unbearable hit oh lord become the very contact point of eternal bond, joy and happiness and prosperity for the young couple and families blessed with many seeds when they look back at it.



“The Goliaths of David seams to cease not but so shall his victories never cease,” Stonebwoy wrote on his Instagram story.

Meanwhile, there have been massive reactions from scores of fans and sympathizers worldwide following reports of the death of Davido’s one-year-old son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.



Stonebwoy and Davido’s friendship



Stonebwoy and Davido have a beautiful bond, as evidenced by the numerous times he has hosted the 30BG boss in his home whenever he (Davido) visits Ghana.



Not forgetting that they both made a beautiful hit song, ‘Activate’ which took over social media during its release in 2020.







EB/BOG