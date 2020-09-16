Entertainment

I cried a day after marriage – Monica of Daughters of Glorious Jesus

Monica, one of the members of gospel music group Daughters of Glorious Jesus has revealed that she shed tears a day after a man took her to the alter.

It was not as though she was not happy about the marriage; the sight of her group members [Edna and Cynthia] made her emotional to the extent that she could not control her tears.



“We [Daughters of Glorious Jesus] had stayed together for so many years. And it was the first time I had slept with a man under the same roof. So, they had come to inquire from me what happened. I was sad when I saw them,” said Monica in an interview on ‘Restoration With Stacy’.



Edna, a sister to Cynthia disclosed that Monica is their sister-in-law because she is married to their brother.



Chronicling how the love journey begun, Edna mentioned that the brother used to give Monica money for soap since she dedicated her time to wash their clothes whenever they returned from events.



“We noticed our brother was giving her an amount that exceeded what she actually needed for soap to do the laundry. He could give her five times the amount,” Edna recalled but stressed they did not know he was their brother at the time.

Monica is married to Rev. Yaw Owusu-Ansah, the Accra West Regional Overseer of the Resurrection Power and Living Bread Ministries International.



He is an eminent broadcaster whose award-winning socio-religious programmes which were aired on some of the most listened-to national radio stations in Ghana have blessed innumerable people from all walks of life.



His outfit also reaches out to prisoners and the unreached souls in villages and towns across the length and breadth of the country.





