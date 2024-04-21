I cried when Gyakie performed in Nigeria for the first time - Nana Acheampong

Veteran musician, Nana Acheampong

Veteran musician, Nana Acheampong, has disclosed that he wept when his daughter, Gyakie, informed him about performing at a show in Nigeria.

He described it as 'tears of joy' as he commended Gyakie for her exploits in the music industry.



He expressed his delight at the way and manner in which Gyakie has grown in the music industry and the fact that she writes her songs.



According to him, he began training his daughter to become a musician when she was five years old. He said Gyakie took the training seriously.



"I get excited when I see her growth in the industry. The first time she told me about performing at a show in Nigeria, I cried; it was like tears of joy. I didn’t know God could do this for my daughter and I am so proud of her,” he said during an interview with Zionfelix and monitored by GhanaWeb.



When quizzed on whether he intends to produce a song with his daughter, he responded, "People should expect a song from us. We have planned it already.”

Gyakie is known for hit songs such as 'Scar' and 'Forever'.



Watch the video below





SB/BB