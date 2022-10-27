0
I cry and speak in tongues when I'm spirit-filled - Wendy Shay

Wendy Shay Survivor Wendy Shay talks about her relationship with God

Thu, 27 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian female vocalist, Wendy Shay, has disclosed that she has a surreal connection with God.

In an interview with Abeiku Santana on Okay FM, the artiste disclosed that she cries and speaks in 'tongues' when she sits to meditate one-on-one with God.

“When the Holy Spirit descends on me, I speak in tongues, I cry, my heart is broken, yeah. That's my secret... You don't have to know my secret,” she disclosed.

According to Wendy, she doesn't cry because she is in pain or sad, but instead because she is filled with joy.

“The last time I was spirit-filled...I think it was actually yesterday. It's a regular thing I do. I like to connect to my source.

“It's not like I cry because I am sad, it's tears of joy. A joy in my heart that makes me happy,” she said.

During the interview, the ‘Survivor’ artiste opened up on her most recent song, 'Warning,’ which saw her using vulgar words to describe how her friend snatched her boyfriend.

According to Wendy, she only expelled her frustration and anger by composing a song about her relationship, and people reached out to her to let her know her song helped them.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
