I’d choose Shatta Wale over Stonebwoy – Samini

Ghanaian musician, Samini

Ghanaian musician, Samini has waded into the Shatta-Wale-Stonebwoy debate over who is the best when it comes to their craft in the country.

According to him, he would choose Shatta Wale over Stnonebwoy because of his longevity in the music industry and how he has been able to establish and sustain his popularity over the years.



He noted that Stonebwoy is an equally good artiste but he is in the process of establishing himself and would need time to get to that level.



In an interview with TV3 on the DayShow hosted by Berla Mundi which GhanaWeb monitored, the following exchange took place.



Berla: Stonebwoy or Shatta Wale?



Samini: Come on, you want me to make headlines? I will say, Shatta Wale.



Berla: Why Shatta Wale?

Samini: He comes from my era and I think he has more under his belt than Stonebwoy. He [Stonebwoy] is still coming up, no disrespect.



Samini also stated that he would choose M.anifest over Sarkodie in terms of which artiste is the best at rapping.



“I’d choose M.anifest over Sarkodie because he is a better rapper with deep and better lyrics. No disrespect to anyone and devoid of personal sentiments. But those two rappers M.anifest is in a different league of his own altogether,” Samini said in an interview with TV3.



The Reggae and Dancehall artiste who was asked to choose between two artistes in every category went ahead to choose KiDi over Kuami Eugene citing the fact that KiDi is more appealing to the international audience.



“I think they [KiDi and Kuami Eugene] are two different but similar artistes in a lot of ways. But I see KiDi appealing more to a beyond Ghana audience, whereas Kuami Eugene not to say he doesn't appeal to a beyond Ghana audience, but he is a staunch, direct, know-flavor, kind of Afrobeat.



"When you hear Kidi, you can tell there's the ‘Dadabee’ flavor in there. When you hear Kuami Eugene, you can tell there's the raw flavor in there. But well produced,” said Samini.

BS/BB



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Watch E-Forum below.



