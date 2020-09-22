I’d like to work with Kwesi Arthur – Laycon of BBNaija

Big Brother Naija Lockdown star Laycon and rapper Kwesi Arthur

Nigerian rapper, singer, and BBNaija reality TV personality Olamilekan Agbeleshe, known professionally as Laycon, has revealed his desire to work with Kwesi Arthur.

Laycon who made it to the final five in this year’s Big Brother Nigeria Lockdown edition revealed he is a big fan of Ghana music.



Revealing his love for the likes of Sarkodie, Joey B, and Kwesi Arthur, Laycon told Vee how he so much admires the one-time BET nominee, Kwesi Arthur.



Singing one of Kwesi’s songs, the BBNaija housemate who rose from 300 followers to a verified page of over 1 million followers said, “I’d love to work with that Kwesi Arthur guy”.

As to whether his desire will come to pass, Kwesi Arthur is yet to respond!



Watch video below:





