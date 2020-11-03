I'd love to be coached vocally by Efya, Adina - Musician

Ghanaian artiste, Leena

Fast-rising Ghanaian artiste, Leena, christened Helen Plange Matteer has noted that she looks up to two of the loveliest vocalists in the country, Efya and Adina.

Regardless of her love for these two musicians, she has insisted, she is not ready to work with any of them on a track.



“I love music from both Efya and Adina. I have met them and I can say that they’re fun to be with, especially Efya. She is very cool. I actually need them to train me vocally at some point”, she told Happy 98.9 FM’s DJ Advicer.



When asked if she was ready for collaboration with either of the two, she stated, “I don’t want a collaboration just yet”.



The young talent indicated that for now, she wants to work on her own and “blow” before working with other artistes.

“No collaborations for now," she said. "If I want to blow, I don’t need any feature. I just have to take that step myself and I know that within a year, I’ll blow”.



She assured her fans she will keep on feeding their souls with great music.



Leena is out with her new single titled, ‘Yanga’.