I’d love to go on a date with Akrobeto – MzVee

Actor Akwasi Boadi (Akrobeto) would be MzVee’s choice if she were to go on a date with a celebrity, the songstress has said.

A lively MzVee explaining why Akrobeto is the best choice indicated that the popular actor is a consummate entertainer.



“Akrobeto; he is too much” she told Quophi Okyeame on Angel FM’s Drive Time show.



MzVee had taken her turn on the ’30 questions’ segment where celebrities accept the challenge to answer some 30 questions tabled before them.



Meanwhile the musician has disclosed she’s been single for the past three years.

Speaking on the same platform, she said: “Nobody is dating me, honestly. The last time I was in a relationship was three years ago. I’ve not been in a relationship since then.”



MzVee who touts herself as a “very private person”, further revealed she has dated only two men.



“I’ve dated just twice in my life so I don’t even think I have too much experience with relationships,” she said reiterating that, “I’ve had just two boyfriends.”





