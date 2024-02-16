I'd tear down the tourism ministry building if I were president, they are non-existent - Nana Aba Anamoah

Nana Aba is a popular media personality

Renowned media personality and journalist Nana Aba Anamoah has expressed her dissatisfaction with the performance of the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, and its deputy minister, Mark Okraku Mantey.

She said that the ministry has become nonexistent and that she will demolish it if she becomes a president.



Nana Aba Anamoah made these remarks in a recent interview on 3Music TV on February 15, where she was commenting on a story that the ministry and some subgroups supposed to look after the creative arts industry are not performing because many of its members had their agendas.



Nana Aba Anamoah disagreed with this statement, saying that having a personal agenda is not a bad thing.



"Everybody has a personal interest. You'll be very stupid if you go into an organization without a personal interest. You must have a personal interest.



"But of course, it must align. Dr. Bawumia has an agenda. He has a personal interest. Nana Akufo-Addo, before he became president, had an agenda. He had a personal interest," she said.

She said that the problem is when the personal interest does not align with the national interest, and that Mark Okraku Mantey and his cohorts cannot use the disunity of the creative arts sector as an excuse for their poor performance.



She said that the ministry is not doing anything to promote or support the tourism, culture and creative arts industry in Ghana, and that she will not hesitate to collapse it and break down the building if she had the power.



"But if it does not align, then there is a problem. And Mark and his cohorts cannot sit at that ministry and say that because members of the association are not together, you can't do your job.



"That is not an excuse. That ministry, if I become president, I will not just collapse it, I will break down the building. Because they are just nonexistent," she said.



Her comments join other stakeholders in the creative arts industry who have accused the Tourism Ministry and Mark Okraku Mantey of neglecting the industry.

