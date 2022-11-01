I dare my critics to inquire from God whether I'm fake or not - Prophet Azuka

Prophet Azuka also known as Ogya Nyame has for years been tagged as a fake man of God by a section of Ghanaians who have punched wholes in ministry.

Despite the negative perception of his brand and church known as the Shinning Grace Chapel International, he continues to live his best life. As he loves to put it, the goal is to please God and not man.



"I don't do things to please man but instead God. I don't care what someone has to say about me," the preacher said.



The Ghanaian preacher who spoke to Paula Amma Broni on GhanaWeb TV's Talkertainment dared his critics to provide evidence that will confirm that he is not a genuine preacher.



"What do we understand when we talk about things of the spiritual? You can't see things in the spirit unless you have a spiritual eye. They have no idea of what I carry and that is exactly what I want to clarify in this interview.



"Ghanaians will judge you by the dress you wear and how you look. We don't pray to enquire from God, we just judge. Both the fetish priest and pastor claim I am not from God. They all claim I don't serve God but something else, how did they know? They just judge me without a just course," he told GhanaWeb.

He maintained that he worships God and seeks to win souls for his kingdom.



"I dare you if you claim that God has indeed called you into ministry, pray and ask him if I am a true prophet. Ask God how Prophet Azuka got his power," he charged naysayers.











