I dated film director Frank Rajah Arase and he cheated - Actress Agyeiwaa

Ghanaian actress, Dorothy Agyeiwaa has revealed that she dated the director of 'Princess Tyra', Frank Rajah but they broke up after two years.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Dorothy indicated that their relationship was a smooth one, adding that he is a very caring man.



"We dated some years ago. I think they were shooting the 'heart of men’ by then. I was a young actress at the time. While on set, he got even call or text me to find out how I was doing or whether I had eaten. Nigerian men are very caring,” she revealed.



She indicated that Frank lied about renting a place for her and also slept with a member of the cast.

”I lost my place because I broke up with my ex. He rented the place for me but I didn't love him. So Frank promised to get me a new apartment but he never did. Later, he slept with a lady who was a cast in the movie; 'Somewhere in Africa.’ So I got pissed.



